Sununu: Trump Can’t Win in November, ‘He’s Going to Crush the Republican Ticket Going Down’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Tuesday on “CNN Primetime” that former President Donald Trump can not win the presidential election in November 2024, and he will “crush the Republican ticket going down.”

When asked to react to the Georgia indictment, Sununu said, “I’m not a lawyer. I will say, this is incredibly similar to the federal indictment that Jack Smith is doing out of DOJ. Other than, as you brought up, now 18 people involved. That’s a much bigger swath of individuals. Something that I think republicans need to take note of, this is a grand jury in a very conservative state. That said, this guy needs to be indicted. This isn’t just the Department of Justice and the idea that it’s all politicized. This is a grand jury in Georgia of all states.”

He continued, “This guy can’t win in November. We might give him the nomination, I hope we don’t but this guy cannot win a state like New Hampshire, or Arizona, where these two states they absolutely have to have. Last time I checked, you can’t govern if you don’t win.”

Sununu added, “It’s just gonna be another sob story for Donald Trump. And he’s going to crush the Republican ticket going down. I still am very hopeful the Republicans as a whole make a smart choice and find that one or two candidates to go against him by the time Iowa in New Hampshire hit.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN