Schumer: People ‘Will Know the Economy Is Strong’ in a Year, Won’t ‘Remember’ How Bad Things Were 6, 8 Months Ago

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that “about a year from now, people will know, they will know the economy is strong.” And that “people still remember six, eight months ago where things [were] at, but, by next summer, they won’t.”

Schumer said, “Our economy is doing so well, and it’s in good part because of the work we in the Senate and the president did over the last summer. The infrastructure bill, the CHIPS and Science bill, and today, we’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of the IRA, probably the most significant pieces of legislation that’s been passed since the Great Society.”

He added, “[W]hat you saw yesterday in Wisconsin is happening every week in so many of the states, ribbons are being cut as bridges are being rebuilt, factories are opening, new jobs, people are learning — lower costs for their prescription drugs, we’re finally negotiating with the drug companies, and it’s going to take persistence. And this is what I say to my fellow Democrats in the Senate, we’ve got to keep at this week after week after week, every week, a new thing happens. And it will, about a year from now, people will know, they will know the economy is strong. Joe, you mentioned the economy is strong, but it’s often a lagging indicator, people still remember six, eight months ago where things [were] at, but, by next summer, they won’t. They will see just the things that you have and the economy will be a strong suit for us.”

