Tuberville Warns Left Is Working Against U.S. Farmers: ‘They’re Growing These Insects to Start Feeding Us Insects’

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is arguing that the American left is working to diminish farmers’ role in the United States.

In an interview that aired on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator touted the importance of the farm bill legislation but said some of his colleagues were looking to alternate forms of nutrition, including insects, to feed Americans.

“[Y]ou’re seeing a lot of these politicians, especially some of my colleagues on the left, say, ‘Hey, we really don’t need farmers. You know, our food is pretty good that comes out of Kroger’s,'” he said. “They have no clue where food comes from. The Chinese are buying up our farmland because they’re trying to feed 1.5 billion people. And we’ve got to keep our eye on small business, which is small farmers across this country. If we lose the small farmers, corporations will take over.”

“I don’t whether you’ve seen this or not — I’ve seen these studies. They’re growing these insects to start feeding us insects,” Tuberville continued. “The last 10 years, they’ve really gotten into that. They think there’s more protein in that than there is in chicken or meat or soybeans. It is absolutely ridiculous what this left is trying to do to us.”

“This farm bill is very important to the people of Alabama,” he added. “We’re going to work very hard to get it the best we possibly can for our farmers to make sure they can make it through a very tough time. Twenty-eight percent increase in cost for our farmers since Joe Biden has taken office. How are you going to make a profit when you’re paying 28% more on your top line?”

