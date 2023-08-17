CNN’s Zeleny: ‘Certainly’ ‘Not an Equivalence’ Between Trump and Hunter

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny stated that “there certainly is not an equivalence between what we’re seeing in former President Donald Trump and” Hunter Biden, but Republicans will try to make it seem like there is.

Zeleny said, “This is a chapter that President Biden and certainly, First Lady Jill Biden had hoped would be closed. They thought that the investigation into their son, Hunter Biden would be closed, and they would move on before the campaign. We now, of course, understand after the special counsel announcement last Friday, that’s not happening. And talking to a variety of advisers and allies and supporters of the President, they do not believe — and research will show — that voters do not necessarily mind this, unless there is a link that is tied to the President. And, as of now, there is not. But they do wonder if there will be a blind spot about this, because it is simply not mentioned or discussed on the campaign. … However, we know that the Republicans, from the House committees to the Republican presidential campaign trail, talk about this considerably. So, there are some quiet rumblings, is there a blind spot here for this Biden campaign if this deepens? We are going to see, likely, a trial of the President’s son unfold at the same time as a presidential campaign. This, of course, is unprecedented. So, while the — there certainly is not an equivalence between what we’re seeing in former President Donald Trump and this, Republicans will try and make it so, starting perhaps next week on the debate stage in Milwaukee.”

