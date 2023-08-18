Heilemann: Trump Indulged in ‘Wanton Unrestrained Cruelty Towards Citizens’

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said Friday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump “has indulged in such wanton unrestrained cruelty towards citizens.”

Discussing Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, Nicolle Wallace said, “I mean, John, you and I talked about this at the beginning of the week. There is this extraordinary projection. They accused them of cheating when they were the ones cheating. Criminally it would appear.”

Heilemann said, “Yes, that’s true, Nicolle. The other thing that stands out to me is the echo we’re seeing right now. We saw this in Georgia, essentially this campaign of wanton intimidation, tearing people down with no sense of restraint, total sense of impunity.”

He continued, “We’re seeing it happen again to another set of people just doing their civic duty, the people who are the grand jurors in the Fani Willis case. We are seeing it again in Georgia. The followers of the president are again doing the same thing. They are doxxing these people.”

Heilemann added, “We have had bad presidents in the past. We have had crooked presidents in the past. We have had presidents who have made tremendous moral errors in the past. We have never had a president who has indulged in such wanton, unrestrained cruelty towards citizens, ordinary citizens, unleashed this kind of hell on people, not once, not twice, but all the time as Donald Trump. That is maybe one of the darkest marks, but certainly one of and maybe the darkest mark against him.”

