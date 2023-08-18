MSNBC’s Joy Reid: The Right Doesn’t Want Kids to Have Empathy

On Friday, MSNBC host Joy Reid said on her show “The ReidOut” that she has a “theory” that the right does not want slavery taught in schools because their children will have empathy and not become Republicans.

Reid said, “And the thing about it is, it’s a presumption that if you teach white kids about the negative parts of history, they’re going to identify with the bad guys. They’re not going to identify with the abolitionists.”

She continued, “It’s a really interesting comment on their own children and really on themselves, because I don’t think it’s their kids that are going to identify with the bad guys in history. I think it’s them. I think they identify with the slavers and not the abolitionists.”

Reid added, “They’re afraid if their children are exposed to history, their children will actually be empathetic. They’ll be empathetic toward the enslaved. When you become empathetic, you might want to have policies that are positive toward young people, toward women, toward children, toward the poor. You know what that means? Tax increases for the rich.”

She added, “It’s all about making un-empathetic right wing Republicans out of kids woo would otherwise be woke. This is my theory.”

