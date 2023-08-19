Scalise: If Biden Wants More Money, He Can Stop Ignoring COVID Money Being Stolen and Work with Us to Claw it Back

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to President Joe Biden’s request for $40 billion in supplemental funding by saying that if he wants more money, he should stop ignoring COVID relief fraud and stop refusing to work with Republicans to claw some of that money back.

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:05] “There is a lot of scrutiny that needs to happen with the trillions of dollars that have gone out the door, some of it fraudulently, where Biden doesn’t even care. We’ve highlighted it, fraudulent payments, in some cases going to foreign countries, and they don’t even care. This is your taxpayer money, going to illegals, going to foreign countries. And yet, they want to just keep blowing that money out the door. So, we’re going after that, too, in these appropriations bills.”

Host Maria Bartiromo then said, “Joe Biden wants more money, he’s got a supplemental ask right now for $40 billion.”

Scalise responded, “Why doesn’t he take it…from some of the illegal payments that we’ve identified, COVID money, that was supposed to be for people suffering from COVID, small business owners trying to keep their workers on the payroll, and, instead, some of that money went to foreign countries, some of that money went to people here illegally? And we’ve highlighted it and the Biden administration doesn’t care. They won’t go after any of this. They won’t work with us to go and claw that money back. The taxpayers deserve that money back. So, if he wants to look for a place to find the money, there’s one place right there, Maria.”

