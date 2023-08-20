GOP Sen. Cassidy: Jack Smith Has ‘Almost a Slam Dunk’ Case Against Trump

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that special counsel Jack Smith had “almost a slam dunk” case against former President Donald Trump with the classified documents charges.

Anchor Kasie Hunt said, “So, let’s talk now about the presidential race. We are 72 hours from the first Republican presidential debate. It’s going to be missing the front-runner, Donald Trump, the former president. He is facing federal charges over his efforts to overturn the election. And you did vote to convict him in his impeachment trial after January 6, you said, quote, because he is guilty. The former Attorney General Bill Barr says that the charges that have been brought against him are responsible. Do you agree?”

Cassidy said, “I’m not attorney. There’s 91 charges, I think. I think the charge that seems most likely, I mean, seems almost a slam dunk, is the one related to mishandling of classified documents. So I can’t comment on the rest of them because, apparently, you have to prove state of mind. You will have attorneys after me that can comment on that.”

He added, “But there’s at least one, which is the mishandling of the federal documents, which is — seems, again, a very strong case. They have a tape recording of him speaking of it. If that is proven, then we may have a candidate for president who has been convicted of a crime. I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who’s been convicted. So, I’m just very sorry about how all this is playing out.”

