Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump Indictments ‘Pure Communism’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) described the charges former President Donald Trump was facing at both the state and federal levels as “pure communism.”

She insisted economic conditions would be the main criteria for voters, not indictments.

“Well, I’m sure Arizona is next,” she said. “And just as Stephen Miller laid out, this is a conspiracy, a grand conspiracy by the Democrat Party, to use the justice system at the federal level, but also in the states, using these state DAs, like in Georgia, Fani Willis. They will use Arizona’s. They’re using New York’s. And they’re using this giant collaboration basically to affect the 2024 election. But, Maria, let me tell you something. Americans are not going to have it. This election is not going to be swayed by indictments against President Trump that are really pure communism in America today.”

“This election is going to be swayed with gas prices, food prices, inflation, and security,” Greene continued. “Americans want $1.75 gas back like we had in Georgia in November of 2020. Single moms can’t afford cereal and bread to make their kids’ sandwiches as they go back to school because of inflation and food prices. Americans want secure city streets. Americans want a secure border. And Americans don’t want to be dragged off into another decades-long foreign war, defending another border that’s not our own. Americans see through this exactly for what it is. This is an attempt to steal the 2024 election from Donald Trump by trying to put him in jail. And they are overwhelmingly going to elect him in the Republican primary. And I will argue that he will win the general election.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor