MN Gov. Walz: Biden ‘One of the Most Highly Effective Presidents We’ve Ever Seen’

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden is “one of the most highly effective presidents we’ve ever seen.”

Walz said, “First of all, he’s been one of the most highly effective presidents we’ve ever seen. I’ve been waiting for infrastructure week. I spent last weekend on Macon Island with Whitmer, because this is not a debate about Joe Biden’s age or experience. It’s about a debate about protecting the democracy and you just heard the most promising of the Republicans, and being back in Minnesota. It’s about being able to feed our children. I believe he has delivered and his record shows that and anything other than that is simply distraction.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, Democrats understand if you want to have reproductive freedoms and move toward a climate change agenda that actually works and decency the White House, you have one choice and that to vote for Joe Biden. We will do it and we will deliver the swing states in the upper Midwest.”

Walz added, “Here in Minneapolis, we have the lowest inflation rates of 1%. We starting to see folks start to recover from this, but the Biden agenda has actually done more to tame inflation and to start to bring back manufacturing, to focus high-tech chip industry and to focus on infrastructure than any other country in the world.”

