MSNBC’s Wallace to Hutchinson: Your Stated Positions on Trump ‘Don’t Add Up’

Monday, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace had a contentious interview with GOP presidential candidate former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) on her show “Deadline” over Hutchinson’s views that former President Donald Trump is unfit to serve as president but is willing to vote for Trump.

Wallace asked, “Tell me your story of breaking with Donald Trump. I think there is a chip on my shoulder, if you can’t see it from there, as a once loyal Republican at people that needed, I guess with you, you don’t break with Trump on January 6th, it takes you until January 8th, 2021. Explain that.”

Hutchinson said, “Well, you’re right. I was in Trump’s camp. I’m a loyal Republican, I supported him in the race in 2016 and 2020. but it was whenever after January 6th, which was a terrible day for our democracy and attack on our Capitol, but then whenever he made it clear he was not going to participate in the peaceful transfer of power to the next administration, that breaches the best traditions of our presidency, the best traditions of our democracy. I said enough’s enough on that. I do admire Vice President Pence. He was there in that transition of power. I was there also, just as a demonstration as a Republican that we’re going to continue those traditions and recognize the new leadership in our country.”

Wallace said, “If you are not the Republican nominee, will you vote for Donald Trump as president?”

Hutchinson said, “Well, I don’t expect him to be the nominee.”

Wallace said, “He’s ahead 30 points in the latest polls. It’s certainly a possibility.”

Hutchinson said, “Well, I understand that and I’m sure that will come up on the debate stage, but of course if you believe he’s not qualified under our Constitution, the 14th Amendment, then he’s not going to even be in the picture.”

Wallace said, “Well, I agree with you but did you sign the pledge as a condition of being in the debate that you’ll support the eventual nominee? I’m just trying to find the consistency with your stated positions. I admire some of them but some of them don’t add up.”

Hutchinson said, “You got to think a little bit lawyerly here that I signed it saying I’m going to support the nominee of the party. I do not believe that Donald Trump will be the nominee of the party so I can feel comfortable in signing that pledge.”

Wallace said, “Do you want to take another stab at that, governor, helping us understand?”

Hutchinson said, “I said on the pledge that I will support the nominee of the party. That’s what I said. I could in good conscience sign that because I believe that I’ll be the nominee of the party or somebody else on the stage Wednesday night.”

Wallace said, “I wonder how we are to cover seeming contradictions in you views? You make a very strong constitutional argument, not just that he’s the wrong president on policy but that it is unconstitutional because of the 14th Amendment but you won’t say here to us, two former Republicans that you won’t vote for him?”

Hutchinson said, “Well, it’s necessary to be on the debate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN