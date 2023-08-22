CBS: Now that Migrant Crisis ‘in These Big Cities the Way that It Is, It’s Time to Pay Attention’ — There’s Resource ‘Drain’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” CBS News National Correspondent Jericka Duncan stated that we’ve been talking about the problems of dealing with migrants in the U.S. for “decades upon decades” but now that the issue “is in these big cities the way that it is, it’s time to pay attention.”

After a report on how New York City is dealing with its surge of migrants, Duncan said, “So many issues at stake. Obviously, as we were speaking [about] during the package, the right to work. And what the mayor was saying is there [are] 12,000 jobs right now that he’s hoping people would apply for in the city, and that is the migrants contributing to the economy, as opposed to this long process where it takes forever to get the work permit. I mean, listen, decades upon decades we’ve been talking about it, but now that it is in these big cities the way that it is, it’s time to pay attention.”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil added, “The only solution here is clearly a federal one. Federal law needs to be changed so people can work, or you need to speed up the asylum process so judges can review cases. But again, that’s a federal fix. It’s multi-year that they’re here and they can’t work, it’s going to be a big drain on the resources.”

