GOP Rep. Fry: Biden Maui Visit ‘Cringe-Worthy’

Tuesday, during an interview with Fox Business Network, Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) criticized how President Joe Biden comported himself during a trip to visit the fire-ravage Hawaiian Island of Maui.

According to the South Carolina Republican, the president’s visit was “cringe-worthy.”

“[Biden]’s told that story before, and frankly, he’s been accused multiple times of embellishing that story,” FBN host Cheryl Casone said. “It was a tiny kitchen fire that was out in 20 minutes. So then he leaves Maui, he goes right back to this Tahoe mansion where he’s spending a second vacation in two weeks, Congressman. By the way, staying in an environmental — a very wealthy environmentalist’s home. Your thoughts, sir?”

“I think you know, the ‘American last’ policies of the Biden administration were on full display yesterday,” Fry replied. “I mean, it was the most cringeworthy — cringeworthy visit of a disaster area that I’ve ever seen. That comment, the comment about the ground being hot, showing up two weeks late. Imagine if President Bush, after Katrina, had decided to go, junk it off to some faraway place and take a vacation.”

“I mean, the press would have had his head even more than they already did,” he added. “This press gives him a pass. I think it’s inexcusable, the conduct of this administration. And quite frankly, the people of Maui and this country deserve better than what they’re receiving right now.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor