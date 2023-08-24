MSNBC’s Wallace: Ramaswamy Is Repeating ‘Feedback Loop’ in Conservative Media Where ‘They Do Crime Stats’ 

On Wednesday’s debate coverage on MSNBC, host Nicolle Wallace said that 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s “feedback loop, it all exists sort of in conservative media,” where “they do crime stats” and paint a bleak picture on crime.

Wallace said, “I think that, on the right, in the Fox audience — and if you watch, I probably watch too much of it, but I’ll admit that here in front of all of you — if you watch the primetime programming — and it’s a lot of the older audience, it is this bleakness, this darkness. Fox is all day, the crime. The depiction of the cities was shocking if you don’t watch any Fox News. But they do crime stats in cities, they do — it looks like ‘Reno 911’ sometimes during the day. Their depiction of cities in America is what Vivek is sort of playing back. … I think his whole feedback loop, it all exists sort of in conservative media, I don’t think it exists — he talked about traveling to some places where Republicans don’t campaign, and if that’s true, that’s a good idea, but his whole feedback loop is all about the depiction of America in conservative media, and it doesn’t go any deeper than that.”

