Sarah Palin: Civil War Is ‘Going to Happen’ — ‘We’re Not Going to Keep Putting Up with This’

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance” that a civil war was “going to happen” over former President Donald Trump’s indictments.

Eric Bolling asked, “We’ve talked about the two tiered justice system but when you see it happening, when you see the former president being fingerprinted, having to show up turn himself in. You see the mug shots of the other seven or eight who turned themselves in already. Do you have concern for the country as I do?”

Palin said, “Yeah absolutely. I mean, I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two tier system of justice and I want to ask them, ‘What the heck do you want us to be in civil war?’ Because that’s what’s going to happen. We’re not going to keep putting up with this.”

She continued, “Eric, I like that you suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back. Now, I would, um. I would say the RNC, though that’s what’s lacking when it comes to collective anger that can be healthy and it can be useful. Where is the RNC? They hold the purse strings to the party. They hold the funds that could be helping out in this situation. They have the platform and yet they’re too timid. It is a bunch of freaking RINO’s running the thing. So the RNC they better get their stuff together or have to ask them too, what do they want as an outcome of this civil war?”

