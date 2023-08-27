Pritzker: Americans Don’t Want Trump, Republicans ‘Cruelty’ in 2024

Governor J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believed the majority of Americans will not vote for Republicans’ “cruelty” in the 2024 presidential election.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You mentioned the president’s age and that he should lean into the fact that it brings experience. He would be 86 years old by the end of his second term if he wins re-election.”

She asked, “He has said watch me and touts his first term agenda, but Americans seem to be looking for a bit more reassurance. Is that possible? How should the president handle that?”

Pritzker said, “Well, again, it is him actually accomplishing things that should be proof to people he’s the right man for the job going forward. Nobody talks about the fact that Donald Trump is similar age to Joe Biden. The truth is that what Joe Biden is proving is that age also brings experience.”

He added, “One more thing that you should recognize because you’ve seen Joe Biden over 50 years now in public life. Here is one thing everybody knows. This is a man who brings empathy to everything that he does. I think the working families of America want someone in the White House who actually cares about them and is kind.”

Pritzker added, “The Republicans and particularly the leading Republican have demonstrated cruelty all along the way, and that is just not something that the American people want in 2024.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN