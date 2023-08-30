Commerce Sec’y Raimondo: We Have to Protect Security from China, But ‘It’s Not So Much About Doing More’

During a portion of an interview with CNBC Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Street Signs,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed the possibility of further action by the U.S. against China and stated that the United States cannot “compromise or negotiate when it comes to national security” when it comes to our dealings with China and she’ll do whatever she has to do to protect security, but “it’s not so much about doing more. It’s about being smart and sophisticated, and we just cannot allow sophisticated emerging technology from America to advance China’s military.”

During a segment on Raimondo’s interview, co-host Julianna Tatelbaum said, “Raimondo also said there is no guarantee the U.S. will take more action against China.”

She then played a clip of Raimondo saying, “The president’s been very clear that we have to protect our national security. We can’t compromise or negotiate when it comes to national security. So, it’s not so much about doing more. It’s about being smart and sophisticated, and we just cannot allow sophisticated emerging technology from America to advance China’s military. And so, I’ll do whatever it takes to meet that mission.”

