Maher: People Not Worrying About Democracy Due to Inflation ‘Need to Be Slapped up the Head’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that voters who aren’t talking about democracy and are worried about the cost of living instead “need to be slapped up the head,” because the democracy issue is important as well. He also argued that people “do care about democracy also,” in addition to economic issues.

While the panel was discussing whether 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump would leave office at the end of his second term if he wins in 2024, Fox News Contributor and former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway wondered why that was the topic of discussion.

Maher responded, “Why are we talking about whether elections matter in America?”

Conway responded, “I’ve been a pollster for decades, a fully recovered attorney and happy about it. My job is the prism of the people. People are not talking about that. Bill, they honestly are talking about bacon and eggs, the insurance, the utilities, they’re trying to meet everyday expenses.”

Maher cut in to state, “Well, then they need to be slapped up the head, because it’s [important]. People do care about democracy also, they do, maybe not the circles you run in.”

