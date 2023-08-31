Hawaii Gov.: House Probe into Federal Maui Response Is ‘Political’ to Hurt Biden, ‘We Did a Very Good Job’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) criticized plans by the House Oversight Committee to investigate the federal response to the fires in Maui as an attempt to “take a pound of flesh.” And that “I actually know that we did a very good job for what we could do, the president responded in six hours and approved our declaration, our emergency declaration and we got people into housing faster than probably almost anyone ever has. So, we’re grateful for that.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[T]he Republicans are saying that the response there stunk on your level, the local level, and the federal level and they want an investigation, which is certainly going to lock up any funding for you. So, how bad are you worried — how much are you worried about this?”

Green responded, “I’m somewhat worried. Look, I actually know that we did a very good job for what we could do, the president responded in six hours and approved our declaration, our emergency declaration and we got people into housing faster than probably almost anyone ever has. So, we’re grateful for that. And, of course, there has to be total accountability for whatever went wrong. That, of course, we’re going to do also. As to political investigations, I think that that’s all — unfortunately, that’s, I think, a byproduct of the past. The Republicans are pissed off that the Democrats jacked Trump and they’re going to try to take a pound of flesh. And that’s what goes on in this day and age.”

