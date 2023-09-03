ABC’s Stephanopoulos: ‘Shocking’ Despite Trump’s ‘Baggage’ He’s Tied with Biden

ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that it was “shocking” a Wall Street Journal poll showed former President Donald Trump tied with President Joe Biden, 46-46% in a 2024 rematch.

Stephanopoulos said, “It is kind of shocking in a way that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now.”

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said, “When I looked at that recent poll, the Wall Street Journal, I said, ‘this could keep me up at night.”

Stephanopoulos said, “With every passing month, with every new indictment, Donald Trump seems to be consolidating his control over the Republican Party.”

He added, “Republicans almost unanimously on that stage several days ago would vote for a convicted felon. Did you ever think you’d see the day?”

Conservative panelist Reihan Salam said, “The truth is that we are in a very polarized moment. And when you’re looking at the Republican Party, it is strikingly unified. If you look at the most conservative voters and the party, they back the former president disproportionately. If you look at more moderate voters, female Republican primary voters, he just really has a lock on both wings of the party, so to speak. And that’s something that any rival has to appreciate it and respect.”

