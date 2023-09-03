Kaine: GOP Candidates Supporting Trump ‘Don’t Have the Moral Compass’ to Be President

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the 2024 Republican candidates willing to support former President Donald Trump if he was the nominee didn’t “have the moral compass you need to be the leader of the greatest nation in the world.”

Reacting to GOP 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, Kaine said, “What I just heard was the complete lack of a moral compass.”

He continued, “If you are unwilling to say that the behavior of Donald Trump trying to overturn the peaceful transfer of power is a disqualifier. If you pledge despite that to vote for him, if you pledge despite that to pardon him should you be elected, it shows you don’t have the moral compass you need to be the leader of the greatest nation in the world.”

He added, “Sadly Mr. Ramaswamy is not alone in lacking the compass. I think that was displayed pretty patently by many of the GOP candidates on the debate stage.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you believe that the president is disqualified under the 14th Amendment?”

Kaine said, “I discussed the with colleagues at the time of the second impeachment, George. I thought actually it might have been a more productive way to go than the second impeachment to do a declaration under that section of the 14th Amendment.”

