Exclusive: Rep. Andy Harris Blasts Biden DOJ’s ‘Third-World’ Lawfare Tactics Against Trump, Warns All Conservatives ‘Targets’

The unprecedented “lawfare” being waged against former President Donald Trump by the Biden Department of Justice “goes well beyond” the former president and actually targets “anybody” who supports Trump or is conservative. That was the warning from Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris, who cautioned against the use of “third-world tactics” that have no place in the U.S., as well as how many on the left would likely “deny the outcome” of a democratically-elected Trump in 2024.

He also slammed the “antisemitic pro-Palestinian protests” that have appeared at U.S. college campuses, where antisemitism has been “simmering,” describing them as “not American,” while demanding Biden “come forward daily and publicly” until the radical demonstrations end.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary 2024 on Friday, Rep. Harris (R-MD) addressed the unprecedented “lawfare” being waged against Trump, stating that it “goes well beyond” the former president.

“It’s anybody who supports the president, anybody who’s conservative,” he said. “They’re all targets of this Department of Justice under the Biden administration.”

Asked about how he sees the upcoming 2024 election playing out as a result of such underhanded tactics being deployed by the Biden administration in advance, Harris noted that “when you can’t beat someone on issues, then you attempt to defeat your opponent through the judicial system.”

“You see this in left-wing countries throughout the world,” he added.

C-SPAN

Calling such schemes “third-world tactics that have no place in the United States,” Harris said he “suspects that all the left wing people in America who accused the Republicans of election denial will be the ones to deny the election if President Trump wins in November.”

“They will self-righteously declare that this is a totally different circumstance than if Biden loses,” he said, “and they can fill in the blank with [accusations of] Russian collusion, or cheating and red states.”

“It’ll be all the things to deny the outcome of a democratically-elected president,” he added.

Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress, turned to the recent unanimous vote of Senate Democrats to shut down the Senate trial of President Biden’s impeached homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, highlighting that the Republican majority in the House, together with President Trump, “has succeeded in making immigration one of the number one issues in this election.”

“Although we impeached Mr. Mayorkas, the Senate did not convict, and we’ve once again raised that issue with the American people that this administration is responsible for what’s happening at the border,” he said. “And I think the American people believe that the president is not handling the border properly.”

80% of Americans say the government is doing a bad job of dealing with the large number of migrants seeking to enter the United States. Dig into Americans’ views about factors behind the migrant influx, the gravity of the situation, and top concerns here: https://t.co/jtxAFe9kDc — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) February 19, 2024

Admitting there was likely no realistic chance the Senate, under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, would convict Mayorkas, Harris insisted “we had to make the case to the American people that this administration is not following the law on the border.”

“And I think we’ve made the case successfully,” he said, adding that “polling shows that, just like in 2016 where immigration was a leading issue, it will once again be a leading issue in 2024.”

On the recent anti-Israel protests at universities throughout the U.S., Harris argued that antisemitism, “which has been simmering on our campuses for a long time and has now just come to the surface, should never be tolerated.”

“In America, we believe that everyone has a right to practice the religion of their choice and not be intimidated because of it,” he stated.

Calling on President Biden to “come forward daily and publicly until these protests are ended on college campuses,” the Republican congressman insisted that the “antisemitic pro-Palestinian protests need to be ended.”

“They’re not American,” he concluded. “To hate someone because of their religion is not an American idea.”

Harris, who serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Freedom Caucus, told the CPAC Hungary audience the Biden administration is allowing illegal immigrants, including criminals, into the country without public input. He criticized the pervasive woke ideology in education and public policy that supports abortion and increases antisemitism, and denounced the concept of gender reassignment.

According to Harris, the Central European nation hosting the conference “has shown people around the world that nationalism is not a bad thing.”

“It’s not wrong to be proud of the nation you live in,” he asserted.