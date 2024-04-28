Aubrey O’Day, Former Singer on Diddy’s Label, Claims He Pushed an NDA in Exchange for Music Rights

Pop group Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day claims rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs pushed an NDA on her and other ex-Bad Boy artists’ as he sought to buy their silence when he returned their publishing rights … which she says were ultimately worth something less than nothing anyway.

TMZ reports O’Day – who was signed to Bad Boy Records in the 2000s – confirmed Puff gave all his old artists the rights to their music. The seemingly generous move came with a host of strings attached.

Behind the scenes O’day claims Diddy wanted the artists to sign NDAs as part of the deal, which would’ve muzzled them from speaking on their experiences both at Bad Boy and dealing with the artist himself. The outlet continued:

Aubrey says she didn’t want to do that … ’cause she sensed she’d be signing away her ability to speak — something she finds incredibly valuable now, especially in light of everything that’s been alleged against Diddy … by Cassie and others, which he’s denied. BTW … Aubrey is the first and only person who publicly sounded the alarm for years. There’s also this … Aubrey says the dollar amount attached to getting her publishing rights back was incredibly low.

O’Day spoke to TMZ as part of ‘The Downfall of Diddy,’ which dissects the fallout after the raids on Diddy’s homes, and the federal investigation that followed.

She provided some insights in the appearance — including the allegation she knew what was up back in September … when Puff gave all his old artists the rights to their music.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs and his youngest son, Christian “King” Combs, are being sued by a woman who alleges the pair sexually assaulted her on a yacht.

The business mogul and his son have both denied the woman’s allegations.