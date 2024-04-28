Ukraine’s farm minister was ordered into detention Saturday as he faces organized crime charges, the latest high-profile corruption investigation among dozens now flooding the country’s court system.

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court ruled Agriculture Minister Oleksandr Solskyi should be held in custody for 60 days however he was released after quickly paying 75 million hryvnias ($1.77 million) in bail, a statement said.

AP reports Solskyi is suspected of heading an organized crime group that between 2017 and 2021 unlawfully obtained land worth 291 million hryvnias ($6.85 million) and attempted to obtain other land worth 190 million hryvnias ($4.47 million).

Ukraine is trying to root out corruption and a dragnet over the past two years has seen Ukraine’s defense minister, top prosecutor, intelligence chief and other senior officials lose their jobs.

Miliary-grade weaponry including U.S. hardware in Ukraine is allegedly being sold on to international buyers via the messaging app Telegram. https://t.co/1TiV4gMCKl — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 15, 2022

That has been embarrassing as Ukraine receives tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid from all around the world to help fight Russia’s army.

The European Union and NATO have both demanded widespread anti-graft measures before Kyiv can realize its ambition of joining the blocs.

In 2023 nine senior government officials were purged in Ukraine as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s response to those widespread allegations of corruption across his administration, as Breitbart News reported.

Four deputy ministers and five regional governors were sacked by Ukraine’s cabinet in that move.

Their sacking came after a Canadian NGO warned that Western weapons shipped to Ukraine could not only end up in Russian hands but may even end up being sold on the international black market.

A Canadian NGO has warned that Western weapons shipped to Ukraine could not only end up in Russian hands but may even end up being sold on the international black market. https://t.co/l2AAXFUock — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 19, 2022

The continued accusations of corruption at the very highest level of government in Kyiv follow last week’s approval by U.S. President Joe Biden of billions of dollars more in funding for the embattled country.

The U.S. Senate passed the foreign aid package on Wednesday. Just minutes after the vote, Biden signed the legislation into law “so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.”