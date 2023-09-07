Hawley: McConnell ‘Not My Choice for Leader’ — ‘I Think We Need a Change’

Thursday, on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said he was “concerned” about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) leadership as the 2024 election approaches.

Hawley told host Laura Ingraham that McConnell was not his choice to be the leader of the Senate Republicans and that he thought a change in leadership was in order.

“Yeah, I am concerned,” Hawley said. “I get asked about it constantly. I understand why people are concerned about it. I’m concerned about it. Listen, Laura, I will be honest with you — I did not vote for Mitch McConnell for leader. He is not my choice for leader. I think we need a change. I have said that for months.”

