GOP Sen. Marshall: HHS Funded Likely Patient Zero, Should Pay $1 Million a Day if They Don’t Reveal COVID Origin Info.

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed legislation he proposed to deduct $1 million from the Department of Health and Human Services’ budget that would go towards the national debt until they turn over all information on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and stated that Dr. Ben Hu, who Marshall believes is likely the patient zero of COVID-19 was receiving money for research from HHS and the CDC had employees in China, so he believes there are “records out there that HHS has that will help point us towards the origins of COVID.”

Marshall said, “I think it impacts their budget one way or the other. I think there’s going to be less money for them to control. But regardless of that, here’s my concern, is that the CDC had their own employees embedded in China when this virus broke out. I want to know what they knew. At the same time, we know that HHS was funding research with Dr. Ben Hu…and [he] probably was patient zero. So, here we are funding a person in charge of COVID research…he’s probably [patient] zero. We think there [are] records out there that HHS has that will help point us towards the origins of COVID.”

