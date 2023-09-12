CNN’s Raju: McCarthy ‘Simply Does Not’ Have Votes to Impeach

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju said Tuesday on “OutFront” that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did not have the votes to impeach President Joe Biden.

Anchor Erin Burnett said, “The vote to actually impeach President Biden would need a majority in the House. That’s just a basic fact. And we’ve heard from a lot of House Republicans who said they don’t think moving forward with impeachment is wise. So, does Speaker McCarthy have the votes right now if it reaches that point?”

Raju said, “He simply does not. In fact, I’ve talked to a number of House Republicans who are saying that they want to see what this investigation actually bears out, whether they can actually prove some of these allegations, and that they’re not willing to vote for actually charging the president with high crimes or misdemeanors, which is an incredibly high bar. It would make Biden only the fourth president in American history to be charged with that.”

He added, “A number of Republicans, including the 18 who come from districts that Biden won in 2020, there’s also some conservatives like Ken Buck of Colorado, all of whom are skeptical about moving forward, which shows you that Speaker McCarthy does not have the votes to actually impeach President Biden, and shows you the pressure he faces in months ahead to prove those allegations and win over those Republican skeptics.”

