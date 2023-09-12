DeSantis: I’ll Ensure 9/11 Families See Documents on Saudi Involvement They’ve Been Promised

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that if he’s elected president, he will allow the families of victims of the September 11 attacks to see the documents on Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the attacks that they’ve been promised.

DeSantis said [relevant remarks begin around 5:10] that during his visit to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in New York, “I was walking around the site with the families. We would go to where their family members’ names were, and it was really emotional, because they’re telling stories, and the way they’ve done it is, someone that passed away, the names of people that knew each other are close by. So, they’re telling stories about maybe their father’s friend or husband’s friends. And so, my wife and I were really touched by it. And we are committed — and I also think back to 9/11, that inspired me to join the military. My whole life changed as a result of that, serving in Iraq, serving in the Navy, and ending up getting involved in public service. And so, my wife and I were really touched by it. And I’ve said as president, they’ve been promised the documents on the Saudi involvement. They’ve been promised a lot of things over the year. We’ve got to deliver for these 9/11 families, and I will do that.”

