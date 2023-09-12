Raskin: ‘No Evidence of Treason, Bribery or High Crimes and Misdemeanors’ by Joe Biden

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that there was “no evidence of treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors” by President Joe Biden to justify impeachment.

Raskin said, “It’s ridiculous, of course. I mean you’ve got people who voted not to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against a union either because they don’t think that’s a crime or they don’t think the evidence was there even though the evidence was overwhelming.”

He continued, “We did have ten Republicans who joined us in the House and seven Republicans who voted to convict in Senate. In any event, you’ve got these the Republicans who cannot bring themselves to impeach Donald Trump who tried to overthrow a presidential election and attacked our constitutional order now moving to impeach Joe Biden for reasons unstated. So I think that that’s absurd.”

Raskin added, “There’s no evidence of treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors. There’s no evidence of any crime at all by Joe Biden. So all of this is clearly being driven by Donald Trump who wants to establish this counterfeit moral equivalency between the two of them just so he can say he’s running against another impeached president. So it’s really silly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN