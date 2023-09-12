Warren: NM Gov. Has a Hard Job Because ‘Extremist’ SCOTUS Won’t Let Us Pass ‘Good’ Policy Like Total Carry Ban

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Primetime,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) refused to say whether or not New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) can use a public health emergency declaration to unilaterally change the state’s gun laws, but said “mayors and our governors have the hardest job in the world right now when it comes to gun violence” because “an extremist United States Supreme Court” has prevented them from enacting good policies like completely banning carrying guns.

Host Abby Phillip asked, “New Mexico’s Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, she’s issued this temporary order that bans both open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and in the surrounding county. Do you believe that that is the right move? Do you think it’s even legal?”

Warren responded, “I want to put it this way: I think that our mayors and our governors have the hardest job in the world right now when it comes to gun violence. Keep in mind, for example, in the District of Columbia, a few years back, D.C. said, we just want to basically ban carrying guns, and good for D.C. They said it was going to bring down gun violence, and they were right. And then, an extremist United States Supreme Court said, nope, we’re not going to let you do it, and then Congress wouldn’t act to try to give them some of the tools to help fight gun violence. And yet, it’s those same governors and those same mayors who are then held responsible for the rise in violence. So, I say this, is they’re caught in the switches, and they’re doing everything they possibly can to reduce gun violence and to try to save the lives of our children, our neighbors, everyone.”

