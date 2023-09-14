CNN’s Borger: White House Privately Says Hunter Gun Indictment Is ‘Political’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Senior Political Analyst Gloria Borger stated that the White House is privately arguing that “if Hunter Biden had a different name, he would not have been indicted, that this is completely political.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Trump and Republicans, Gloria, have repeatedly complained about what they call the weaponization of the U.S. Justice Department under President Biden. Yet, the Department of Justice is now criminally prosecuting his own son. What do you make of that?”

Borger answered, “I was talking to a White House source today who basically made that same argument about the DOJ in terms of Hunter Biden, saying that, if Hunter Biden had a different name, he would not have been indicted, that this is completely political. And so, if you want to turn the tables here, it’s the Democrats, not publicly and the White House, not publicly, but believing privately that this is a political move. And so, now they’re feeling it and the Republicans are still talking about weaponization, because they believe that the Justice Department did this indictment to avoid the other things that are coming down the pike, which they believe are more serious, that is the Burisma problems, for example; the China problems, for example; the foreign lobbying. So, both sides are now kind of thinking okay, this is political.”

