Dem Rep. Slotkin: Inflation Hurting Auto Workers Helped Set the Scene for Auto Talks

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) stated that “the scene for these negotiations” between automakers and the UAW was set by large profits for auto companies and the fact that “people who are working at those facilities…are struggling and have less money in their pockets because of inflation.”

Slotkin said, “I just think the scene for these negotiations was set before they really even started. You have our Big Three, who are making, in some cases, record profits, and you have people who are working at those facilities, who are struggling and have less money in their pockets because of inflation. So, I think the truth is, we knew that it was going to be an exciting September. It is an exciting September. No one wants a long strike. We know what that does to Michigan. We know what that does to individuals working at these facilities and the rest of the country. But I think that, as someone who used to negotiate international agreements, you set the stage for these negotiations in the weeks ahead of it. And that’s what’s happened. It’s come down to tonight.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett