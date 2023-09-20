Dem Rep. Lofgren: Garland Dodged on if He Spoke to FBI About Hunter Because He Might Have Done So

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said that Attorney General Merrick Garland dodged questions on whether he has spoken to anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation and whether he was aware of U.S. Attorney and Special Counsel David Weiss’ reported relationship with the Biden family because “he’s trying to be very cautious not to say something that is incorrect.” And that out of the thousands of people Garland has seen, some of them might have been FBI agents, but Garland was clear he hasn’t interfered in the investigation.

Host Erin Burnett said, “[T]here were, Congresswoman, a few instances where Garland appeared unable to answer questions that, to, just a regular person, could seem legitimate to ask.”

Burnett then played clips of Garland dodging questions on Weiss’ relationship with the Bidens and Garland saying that he doesn’t recall talking to anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden probe, but he doesn’t “recollect the answer” to if he has.

Burnett then asked, “So, Congresswoman, have you had personal contact with anyone at the FBI about the Hunter Biden investigation, or were you aware there was a relationship between the now-Special Counsel and the Biden family, those do seem like fair questions. Were you disappointed in the Attorney General’s lack of answers there?”

Lofgren answered, “Well, I think he’s trying to be very cautious not to say something that is incorrect. For example, he’s the head of the Department of Justice, the Attorney General, he sees hundreds, thousands of people, were some of them FBI agents? He doesn’t — he made it very clear he has had no direction towards the Special Counsel on the Biden investigation, he’s completely hands-off, and if somebody was in the room from the FBI, he certainly doesn’t want to mislead us, but he doesn’t think he talked to them. But the important point that he made over and over again was that Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by then-President Trump, was not removed because he was investigating the president’s son, and then he made him completely independent and would not direct him in any way. That’s what you want. You don’t want a politicized investigation. You want somebody who’s just going to find the facts and follow the law. And that’s, I think, what’s happened here.”

