Issa: AG Garland Threw the Offices of the Department of Justice and the FBI ‘Under the Bus’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to testimony given by Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee had wrapped up moments earlier.

According to Issa, Garland showed he was “not in charge” with his remarks, and Issa accused Garland of throwing bureaucrats in the agencies he oversees “under the bus.”

“How did you come away from all of this, Congressman?” Fox News Channel host Neil Cavuto asked.

“Well, Neil, this may come as a surprise to you after the last few minutes, but it came away great,” Issa replied. “The attorney general telling us he’s not in charge, he’s not in charge of the prosecution of the former president, he’s not in charge of the investigation or even the coordination of the various U.S. attorneys who have to cooperate with the special prosecutor, Weiss, he is not in charge, that leaves us, appropriately, looking downstream to those who are clearly acting.”

“As he defended his own integrity today, he really threw the offices of the Department of Justice and the FBI appropriately under the bus for their mishandling of these cases,” he continued. “By saying he isn’t doing it, and, obviously, they’re not getting done right, it’s clear that there are problems at the Department of Justice, including various political appointees, U.S. attorneys, and, of course, as you mentioned, some of these deputies who are also political appointees.”

