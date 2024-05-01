Columbia Prof.: Radicalization of Students Is ‘Threat to the United States’ and Other Democracies

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Columbia Business School Professor Ran Kivetz stated that students have been radicalized on college campuses “for decades now” and “it’s a real long-term threat to the United States and to democracies all over the world.”

Kivetz said he’s “not surprised” to see some members of the faculty siding with pro-Hamas demonstrators, and “some of my colleagues at Columbia have been doing this for decades now. And so, I’m not surprised at all.”

He added that people on campus “were celebrating what Hamas did…on October 12, just a few days after October 7. Israel was not anywhere close to Gaza at that point. Israel was, unfortunately, picking up body parts in southern Israel, and they were doing a rally…literally celebrating Hamas and what they call the achievements, the victory of the ‘resistance.’ But, no, I’m not surprised at all, I’ve seen at Columbia and other campuses for decades now the radicalization of our youth. These will be the future leaders in America. I think it’s a real long-term threat to the United States and to democracies all over the world.”

Kivetz added that he thinks most people, including most of the faculty, are thankful that the NYPD went onto the campus and he hopes the overwhelming majority of students and faculty just want to do their jobs.

