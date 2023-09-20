Newsom: Biden Not Visiting East Palestine Is ‘a Pretty Modest Critique’ — He’s Been to California for Disasters

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to criticism of President Joe Biden not visiting East Palestine, Ohio by stating that Biden’s “been back in California three times related to disasters.” And “There could have been issues all around the globe that none of us were privy to.” And that if that’s the worst thing Biden does, “that’s a pretty modest critique” with the rest of his record.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “Gov. Newsom, let alone if you were President Newsom, East Palestine happens, you go. If it happens on your watch at home, you go. If it happened in the country, you’d go. We wouldn’t be having this conversation, why won’t he go, why won’t he go? Okay, so what does that play to? People have to make sense of it, why won’t he go? Is it because it’s red? That doesn’t make sense, it’s too obvious. Is it because he doesn’t have it in him, he doesn’t care? Now you feed that. The migrants, this is terrible. New York…they come to Washington, ask for help, you say let the businesses help you, go home? You would have done that? So, where is the Democrat, look at what he’s doing on these issues that people are paying attention to?”

Newsom responded in the affirmative to Cuomo saying he would have gone to East Palestine and stated, “Well, he’s been back in California three times related to disasters. So, I can just tell you he’s been on the ground and he was quick to get on the ground and was the first to make the call.”

Cuomo then cut in to ask, “Why not East Palestine?”

Newsom answered, “We could all reflect on moments — as mayor, where I can reflect I could have, should have and there [were] other things going that I wish people could understand we were this to solving one of the major labor [issues]. There could have been issues all around the globe that none of us were privy to. I get it, there [are] calculations, for better or for worse, and if that’s the worst [in] two-and-a-half years and I can continue to go on with the record of performance and accomplishments of this administration, globally, not just domestically, that’s a pretty modest critique, with respect.”

Newsom continued that the border is a real issue and he wouldn’t have just told people to let businesses help them with migrants.

