Eagle Pass Mayor: We’re ‘Abandoned’ by Biden Admin. on Border, Abbott Has ‘Been Helpful’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas stated that while federal agencies like the Border Patrol are controlling the situation along the border the best that they can, “I haven’t heard from anybody in the administration” and the city is “abandoned.” Salinas also said in another interview that state officials, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) “have been helpful to Eagle Pass by sending in additional help.”

Salinas said, “Fortunately, we have the help of our state partners, DPS, the governor, our federal agencies, Border Patrol. They’re helping, and they’re controlling the situation as best as they can.”

He added, “It’s a shame that we don’t have immigration reform and a solution to prevent situations like this. I don’t know why things have come to this.”

Salinas further stated, “I haven’t heard from anybody in the administration. The President hasn’t put out a statement, the vice president, I haven’t heard from anybody. Nobody has bothered to call me, anyone in the city staff saying, hey, this is the federal government, we know what you’re going through, we’re worried about you, this is our plan of action, nothing. We’re here abandoned. We’re on the border. We’re asking for help. This is unacceptable.”

Earlier, on the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Salinas said, “I’ve reached out to our representatives. I’ve been in touch with our Congressman, Tony Gonzales (R-TX), he’s done very good things for Eagle Pass. I’ve been in touch with the state, with DPS, the governor’s office, they have been helpful to Eagle Pass by sending in additional help.”

