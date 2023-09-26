Comer: Chinese Businessman Wired Money to Hunter Biden Using Joe Biden’s Home Address

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter used his father’s home address when a Chinese businessman with ties to the Chinese Communist Party wired him $250,000.

Anchor Laura Ingraham said, “A wire transfer itself used Joe Biden’s Wilmington address on the forms.”

She asked, “Congressman, what does this mean? What can tell us?”

Comer said, “I can tell you on the wire that Hunter Biden received from the Chinese national the beneficiary address listed was Joe Biden’s home address at a time where I’m pretty certain Hunter Biden was not living in the home of Joe Biden if you go back even further than that. This Jonathan Lee who wired the $260,000 from China to Hunter Biden’s personal account, he is part of the Chinese communist party. He is a huge business person in China with the Chinese backed entity that funds investments ins United States.”

He added, “The one issue in Congress that Republicans and Democrats agree on. We don’t want China taking over industries important to our national security. We don’t want China buying farmland. This is the guy that does that Jonathan Lee is the person who represents China. And if you research it, Joe Biden met with Jonathan Lee.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN