Fetterman: Menendez Is Like Tony Soprano, Not a Close Call — ‘He Needs To Go’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that his colleague Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) was like the fictional mobster Tony Soprano when discussing the gold bars detailed in the lawmaker’s indictment on federal bribery charges.

Fetterman said, “Honestly, I was actually surprised that I was the first one. I mean, it’s so black and white. I mean, it’s so clear. The last time there’s ever been a man with so much cash in their home in New Jersey was Tony Soprano. You know? I mean, it’s not a— it’s not a— it’s not a close call, and if you were looking for the most incriminating kinds of evidence, nobody could even come up with gold bars in a mattress. So, and again, he’s entitled to have his day in court, but he is not entitled to remain in the Senate and he needs to go.”

He continued, “Obviously I don’t speak for anyone else in the Senate except myself, but what I can say is that, you know, he has to go.”

Fetterman added, “New Jersey is a safe, blue seat, and they have a governor ready to appoint somebody that’s ready to step in and make the kind of votes that he needs to do. And again, it’s never been about him. It’s about the Senate and the integrity and he needs to go.”

