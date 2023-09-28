NBC’s Dilanian: Hunter Said He Gave Half His Salary to Joe and No One Can Explain That, But There’s ‘No Hard Evidence’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian acknowledged that Hunter Biden said in an email that he had to give half his salary to his dad, and “that’s never been explained,” but there’s “no hard evidence that Joe Biden ever profited from any of this, that any of the money ever went to him.”

Dilanian said, “I think that Turley sound really captured the tenor of all three of the Republican witnesses. Which — they came to the hearing to basically say, look, there’s a lot of troubling behavior here, a lot of smoke. Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars, including by foreign business entities. There’s an email where he says, I had to give half my salary to pop, that’s never been explained, but there’s no evidence beyond that smoke that leads to President Biden, and even those witnesses had to acknowledge that there isn’t, what they say is this should be investigated.”

He added that while Democrats “acknowledge that Hunter Biden was essentially trading on what they call the illusion of access to his father, and he was paid millions of dollars, and there are shell companies, and there’s a lot of troubling evidence and paper trails,” there’s “no hard evidence that Joe Biden ever profited from any of this, that any of the money ever went to him.”

