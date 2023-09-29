Clyburn: We Can’t Have ‘Crazy Stuff’ Like ‘Building Walls’ in Funding Bill, Protecting NATO Is Important

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) commented on keeping the government open and stated that he wants to stay with the debt ceiling deal that was made, but if people want to add Ukraine money, “NATO means as much to this country as it means to any other members. We need to be protecting our place in the world. We cannot isolate ourselves from the rest of the world” and that he’s fine with putting in money for border security, “but not to do this crazy stuff building walls that people will find a way over.”

Clyburn said, “I’ve made it very clear, stay with the deal we made. If we want to add monies for Ukraine, the — NATO means as much to this country as it means to any other members. We need to be protecting our place in the world. We cannot isolate ourselves from the rest of the world and think that we are going to maintain the leadership position we’ve had as a nation for so many years. Take care of Ukraine, and let’s do what we need to do for all of these disasters, these wildfires that have wreaked havoc in communities. We need to take care of these people in this, and yes, put monies there that they’re debating in the Senate to secure the border, but not to do this crazy stuff building walls that people will find a way over.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett