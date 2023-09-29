Hochul to NYers Objecting to Migrants: We Believe in Statue of Liberty and NYC Is Full, So ‘Other Areas’ Must ‘Embrace’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) responded to a question on those in the state who say New York has done enough to handle migrants by stating that New York is “not going to compromise who we are as a state with the Statue of Liberty in our harbor.” But “in New York City, we hit our capacity. So, we’re asking other areas to embrace these individuals.”

Hochul said, “I will be very clear about the values of New Yorkers, we have always been a place that has welcomed immigrants. … So, we’ll always be that place. But it’s also a question of capacity right now. We have been welcoming. We have been gracious. We have been supportive. But we have to point out the fact and make sure people coming across the border who think there are plentiful hotel rooms and services in New York City, we hit our capacity. So, we’re asking other areas to embrace these individuals. But we’re not going to compromise who we are as a state with the Statue of Liberty in our harbor. So, that’s what I want to be clear about. That’s important. We’ll retain that. But we just need a slowing right now to help us manage the people who have already come and let people know it’s not the way it was a year ago. We’re at capacity. But getting people out of the shelters is our number one priority, full stop.”

