Graham: NY Fraud Case Part of ‘Systematic Effort to Destroy Donald Trump’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday on FNC’s “Hannity” that New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against Donald Trump was part of “a systematic effort to destroy” the former president.

Graham said, “It’s a systematic effort to destroy Donald Trump as a political person. His crime was he was a good conservative president. I’ve never seen hatred toward a political figure like I see against President Trump. The left will do anything to ruin his life, to keep him from being president again. And here’s the good news – if you’re a conservative – it’s not working.”

Anchor Sean Hannity said, “The banks got paid, the insurance companies got paid. And by the way, I should add, it says in the contract, don’t go by our valuations because they have a fiduciary responsibility to do their own fiscal valuations. You’re not gonna take the word of somebody that wants to borrow that kind of money. That’s insane.”

Graham said, “The judge has ruled that President Trump committed fraud and nobody got defrauded. The judge believes that Mar-a-Lago’s worth $18 million. What a friggin’ joke. Now, here’s what’s important to people watching this show. President Trump can’t be in Iowa and South Carolina and New Hampshire. But if you live in these states, you can help him by making sure that liberals do not get away with this. Vote for President Trump.”

