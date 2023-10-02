Schweizer: ‘National Disgrace’ GOP Senators Silent on Biden Impeachment Inquiry

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty and Levin,” New York Times best-selling author, Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said it is a “national disgrace” Republican senators are silent on the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Anchor Mark Levin said, “Why are there no efforts that I hear about in the United States Senate to encourage the impeachment or in impeachment inquiry by the Republicans. The vast majority of Republicans in the Senate including the leadership in the Senate, why are they so silent?”

Schweizer said, “It is really a national disgrace. There is so much evidence for what the Biden’s have done. How they set up this influent scheme operation. This is essential with the impeachment articles were set up for, the notion foreign powers are somehow steering or manipulating or controlling or influencing our president is precisely why you have an impeachment inquiry. And yet the U.S. Senate has been silent.”

He added, “You have to look at Mitch McConnell who is the leader of the Republicans in the Senate. He has been there for a long time. One of the reasons they do not want to have a conversation about Chinese influence in the United States, China buying off American politicians in currying favor with them is because Mitch McConnell in my mind is number two on the list of American politicians who are compromised by China. Joe Biden is a first, Mitch McConnell is a close second.”

Schweizer concluded, “Essentially the Chinese government set up Mitch McConnell’s family to reap huge amounts of money in the global shipping business. The Chinese government finances the construction of the shipping vessels. They build them up. They provide crews, they provide contracts. Mitch McConnell knows that if he were to step on the feet of a Beijing in any way, anger them the Chinese communist government could destroy the family business overnight. So Mitch McConnell out of self-preservation not on the interests of the country once this issue to go away.”

