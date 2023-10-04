FNC’s Hannity: Jim Jordan ‘Best Option’ for House Speaker

Wednesday, Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity revealed he was backing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as his pick to fill the Speaker of the House void.

According to Hannity, Jordan, who has served as House Judiciary Committee chairman since January, is best suited to fill the vacancy left by now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted after a motion to vacate passed the House of Representatives.

“[I]t was also — and I know this for a fact — sadly, it was also personal,” Hannity said of McCarthy’s ouster. “You know what? It’s business. It shouldn’t be personal, but now there will be a new speaker. We know that both House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, they now both are officially in. They are running to be speaker. Let me tell you where I am tonight. Make no mistake: I like Steve Scalise. I think he’s a great leader. I think he’s a really good guy. He’s a patriot.”

“But I personally am worried for him for one very, very real reason: It’s not going to be easy to run for speaker,” he continued. “He happens to be going through cancer treatment right now, and I want his health to be put first. I really mean that when I say that. I don’t think he should be changing his position at this time. With that in mind, again, no personal anything involved in this, my choice for chairman, my choice for speaker, the best option I think we have is Jim Jordan.”

