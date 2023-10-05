Alyssa Farah Griffin: Likely GOP Speaker Fight Will ‘Drag on for Weeks and Weeks’

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she thought it was likely the search for a Republican Speaker of the House will “drag on for weeks and weeks.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “There is a help wanted sign in D.C. right now. It’s for the new speaker of the House. A gig that is historically does not have a lot of job security, but Republicans like Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have already submitted their resume.”

She added, “All kind of things going on in D.C. how messy is this going to get?”

Farah Griffin said, “It’s going to get messy.”

Goldberg said, “Hot mess.”

Farah Griffin said, “I would literally rather appear on that show “Naked Attraction” that Sunny’s obsessed with than be speaker of the House. This is the most thankless job in D.C.”

She added, “This is the most thankless job. Both of the candidates, neither Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan would get 200 votes. I would be stunned in this doesn’t drag on for weeks and weeks and they are going to have to make concessions. Steve Scalise has the moderates. Jim Jordan can get the Gaetz’s eight who took McCarthy. Neither can get to 218.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN