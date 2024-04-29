The law firm representing Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard (D) has requested to withdraw from several lawsuits involving Henyard and the Village of Dolton after allegedly not being paid.

In a letter shared with the Daily Mail, addressed to Henyard and the Village Board of Trustees, the Del Galdo Law Group warned that the Village of Dolton was on the verge of becoming “uninsurable,” adding that they had not been paid and were “not required to work for free.”

Henyard is reportedly facing 22 lawsuits regarding her conduct.

“The Board recently voted to stop paying our legal bills,” the letter from the Del Galdo Law Group says. “We are, of course, not required to work for free and decline to do so.”

In its letter, the law firm added that it would not be defending any new legal cases that arose or were filed and would be withdrawing itself from a handful of cases on May 8, 2024.

Del Galdo Law Group added that the Village of Dolton was “quickly approaching the point of being uninsurable,” as it reportedly continues to rack up its debt.

Henyard was recently named “America’s Worst Mayor” in relation to her questionable spending habits and alleged abuse of office, additionally, she is being accused of covering up a colleague’s sexual assault of a former employee.

The former employee claims that Andrew Holmes, a trustee of Dolton Village, had sexually assaulted her during a trip to Las Vegas.

Authorities from the FBI issued two federal subpoenas to Dolton Village Hall on April 19. One subpoena was in relation to employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for roughly 25 city employees, three police officers, and the village administrator.

A second subpoena was served concerning Keith Freeman, the village administrator who was charged with bankruptcy.