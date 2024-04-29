Jamaal Bowman ‘Fully’ in Favor of Resettling Gaza Migrants in U.S.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) expressed his full “support” for the United States to “bring in” Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

During an interview with a reporter from Yonkers Voice, Bowman said the U.S. is a “land of immigrants” and “asylum seekers” that has always opened its “doors to immigrants,” saying, “[I] fully support that,” in response to a question regarding the U.S. opening its doors to migrants from Gaza.

“Should the United States bring in people from Gaza?” the reporter asked Bowman.

“We are a land of migrants, and we are a land of asylum seekers — anyone escaping persecution and oppression and violence — the United States has always been an open home to those people,” Bowman answered:

So, whether they’re coming from Palestine, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, [or] Haiti, they’re coming here to contribute to our economy, which 99.9 percent of them are. We’ve always been a place to open our doors to immigrants coming here, so, yeah, [I] fully support that.

Bowman continued to add that he “fully” supports “amnesty for the migrants who have been here for quite some time” and have contributed to U.S. society.

The New York congressman garnered attention after he pulled a House office building fire alarm in September 2023.

Most recently, a social media parody account tricked Bowman by pretending to be the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza.”

The parody account led whoever was running Bowman’s social media account to believe it wanted to hold a fundraiser for the New York Democrat.

Bowman’s interview comes as anti-Israel protests and encampments have popped up on college and university campuses across the nation.

An initial encampment at Columbia University inspired others to be established on college and university campuses, such as Northwestern University, Harvard University, George Washington University, the University of California Low Angeles, and the University of Pennsylvania.

WATCH: “Palestine Solidarity Encampment” Assaults Breitbart News at UCLA

Since the encampments began, students have been suspended, protesters involved in the encampments have been arrested, and graduation ceremonies have been canceled.

Israel launched a self-defense operation in the Hamas-controlled territory of Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, which left 1,200 people dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages.

As Israel continues its self-defense operation and continues fighting against Hamas, the people in northern Gaza are reportedly facing famine.