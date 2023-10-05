Tim Scott on Bowman Saying He Plays to ‘Sambo Section’: Left Has Unions ‘Stand in the Doorway of the Schoolhouse’

On Wednesday’s “Mark Levin Show,” 2024 presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) reacted to Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) stating that Scott was “pandering to the Sambo section of the black community” when he said America isn’t a racist country by saying that “it just tells me that the Democratic Party, they don’t just hate America, I think Joe Biden doesn’t like black families.” And that the radical left is “willing to lock poor kids into failing schools by having the teachers’ unions stand in the doorway of the schoolhouse, trapping them in.”

Scott said, “I’ve got to tell you, Mark, after watching the dude in the House — I won’t even mention his name — refer to me as Sambo, it just tells me that the Democratic Party, they don’t just hate America, I think Joe Biden doesn’t like black families. Because when I look around, what I see is them using race and class to divide our country. … Poor black kids deserve better than the leadership we’re seeing in Chicago and in L.A. and around the country.”

He added, “[T]he radical left, they’re willing to lock poor kids into failing schools by having the teachers’ unions stand in the doorway of the schoolhouse, trapping them in. And the D.A.s in these liberal elite cities unlocking the jailhouse and letting people out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett