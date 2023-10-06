Breitbart’s Marlow: Burisma Bribery Just the Beginning, Biden Family ‘Doing Deals in at Least Half a Dozen Countries’

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Hunter Biden’s Burisma business dealings were a clear example of bribery and just the beginning of the Biden family deals.

Anchor Larry Kudlow said, “How about in terms of flying around and all the influence peddling, were you able to uncover any additional stuff on the Burisma issue and the bribery issue, you know, and maybe beyond what these IRS agents are saying?”

Marlow said, “I think the Burisma one is always important to come back to because this is the clearest example, easy to document of clear bribery where you’ve got a government policy that was altered, specifically in order to pay the Biden family some money. Hunter gets a million a year deal and Burisma has one request, Larry, one request, fire the prosecutor. They asked multiple times.”

He continued, “Joe does it and brags about it. Now we know thank to some FOIAs that the State Department actually thought the prosecutor was doing a good job. So we materially changed our government policy in order for the Bidens to make money. Clear as day, get the handcuffs out right now.”

Marlow added, “We know they’re capable of that and we know they’re doing deals in at least half a dozen countries that I document in the book. You have start from that premise. Once you start from there, they’re willing to do this and then you can get to a place where you subpoena Hunter and ask him, Hunter, what did you do for the companies? He’s never given that answer. I want to know the answer, what Hunter did for the companies that we’re paying him.”

